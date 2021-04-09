Truehand Inc Sells 700 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Truehand Inc reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Truehand Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.07. 74,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,538,964. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.58 billion, a PE ratio of -117.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.