Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 353 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,165. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.