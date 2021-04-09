FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $307.61. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,435. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.73 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.05.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $3,169,878. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.