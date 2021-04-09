Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,151.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

