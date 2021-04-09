122,500 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 162,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $1,592,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $54.62 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

