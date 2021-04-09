Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.2% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. 92,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,364,584. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $228.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

