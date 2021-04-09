Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,769. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $80.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

