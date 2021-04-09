Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 477 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $147.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.62 and its 200-day moving average is $120.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

