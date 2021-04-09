TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Invests $845,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.44.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,431,994. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $201.36 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $251.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of -423.85 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

