UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $89.07 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $89,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,433,000 after buying an additional 108,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,480,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $136.24 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

