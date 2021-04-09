Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,250 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,195,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,968,000 after buying an additional 245,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $261.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.27 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

