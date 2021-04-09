Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Earnings Results

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $917.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

