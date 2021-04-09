Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Earnings Results

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.
Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $917.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.
About Apogee Enterprises
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.
