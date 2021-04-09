6,040 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $76.75 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

