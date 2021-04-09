Boltwood Capital Management Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $135.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

