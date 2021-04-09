Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 853 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 662,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $130,455,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $220.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.04 and a 200-day moving average of $205.20. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $224.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.