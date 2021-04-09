Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

