Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.93

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $10.29. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 3,732 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Patriot National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.