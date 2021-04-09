Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.63

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.63 and traded as high as C$31.66. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$31.15, with a volume of 73,991 shares.

HCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.5999998 EPS for the current year.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

