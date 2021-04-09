SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to post sales of $5.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.25 million and the highest is $6.48 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $31.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.21 million to $35.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $45.80 million, with estimates ranging from $31.94 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSE:SQZ traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. 93,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

