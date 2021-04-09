Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 3.4% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $186.88 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

