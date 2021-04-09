Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 472.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cerner by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cerner by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,880 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.40. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

