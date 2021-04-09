Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 1,301 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $76.91.

