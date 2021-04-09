Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 2,455 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.