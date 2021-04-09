Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $368.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $258.18 and a 52-week high of $380.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.45.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

