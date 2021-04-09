Spence Asset Management Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,863,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,606,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $74.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24.

