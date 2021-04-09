First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,960,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,649,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

