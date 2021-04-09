Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 232.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,016 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unilever by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after buying an additional 1,519,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

