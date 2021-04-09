Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $687.69 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $659.28 and a 200-day moving average of $717.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

