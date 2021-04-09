Spence Asset Management Lowers Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Spence Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 36,983 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for 4.9% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $16,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,374 shares of company stock worth $136,426,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $182.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.40 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.51.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

