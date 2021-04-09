8,534 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.8% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 138,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 173,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 61,082 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,958 shares of company stock worth $10,118,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $160.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

