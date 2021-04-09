THETA (THETA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $428.65 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for about $12.49 or 0.00021229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $12.49 billion and $428.65 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THETA has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00054764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00085684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00623878 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00029677 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “THETAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.