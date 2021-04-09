ParallelCoin (DUO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,154.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $160,881.94 and $1,154.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.55 or 0.00386866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000912 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002293 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

