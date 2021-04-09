Park National Corp OH Sells 14 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $968.10.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,206.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.32 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,122.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,122.83.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

