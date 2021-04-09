Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 600 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $407.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.55 and a 200 day moving average of $407.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.48 and a twelve month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.38.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

