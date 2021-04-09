Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $189.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.74. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $125.65 and a twelve month high of $198.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

