Park National Corp OH Purchases New Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on THO. Truist raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Shares of THO opened at $137.11 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $107.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

