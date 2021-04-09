Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $185,229,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH opened at $252.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $136.38 and a twelve month high of $259.29.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.87.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

