HM Payson & Co. Acquires New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ASML by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,162,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $639.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $272.01 and a 12-month high of $653.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $575.01 and its 200-day moving average is $485.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

