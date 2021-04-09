B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.56 and a 12-month high of $110.63. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.