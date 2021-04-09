Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $372,000 Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after purchasing an additional 373,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after acquiring an additional 589,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,816,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

