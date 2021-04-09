Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 205 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.