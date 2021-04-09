Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 479 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.87.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $228.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.77 and its 200 day moving average is $261.01.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

