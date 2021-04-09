1,769 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,660,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,174 shares of company stock worth $2,323,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $336.58 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $128.92 and a 1-year high of $347.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

