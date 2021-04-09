TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,419 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFS opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $104.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

