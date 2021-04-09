TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Takes $707,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after acquiring an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after buying an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.56.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total value of $2,472,851.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $490.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.09. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $577.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

