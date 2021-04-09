TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150,746 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.