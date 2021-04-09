TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,878 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $65,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $37.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

