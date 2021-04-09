Etrion (TSE:ETX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.48. Etrion shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 150,532 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Etrion Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

