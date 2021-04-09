SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.46

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.46 and traded as high as C$27.77. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$27.67, with a volume of 349,611 shares trading hands.

SNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.95.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.9500001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

