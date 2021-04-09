3,898 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 434,712 shares of company stock valued at $154,584,330. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $331.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 424.72, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.